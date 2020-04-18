Barbara Murch

MURCH, Barbara June (Stokes)
1/19/1932 - 4/10/2020
88, Barbara was born in Wallaceburg, Ontario and married Kenneth Robert "Bob" Murch in London, Ontario in 1951. They embarked on a life adventuretogether in 1956 by immigrating to Phoenix, Arizona, where they built aloving home for their two children, Ken (Theodora) and Jennine (Carl).
Barbara loved drawing, the lush trees and forests around London, Ontario,and the understated beauty of the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, where she andBob loved taking the small and obscure paths to new discoveries in thedesert wilderness and the high pine forests around Flagstaff, Arizona.Many were the weekends of dipping our toes in Oak Creek Canyon long before it became the tourist destination it has become. Her appreciation of art and music in nearly every form was passed on to her whole family.
Barbara passed away peacefully on Good Friday morning and is survived byher big sister, Mary; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
