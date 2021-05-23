Barbara O'brien

died peacefully in her sleep May 17, 2021 at her daughter Sharon's home in Tucson. Barbara was her own unique version of a self-made woman. Her early years were spent in the tenement apartments of Brooklyn as the youngest daughter of Max and Ruth Vegodsky, immigrants from Eastern Europe. Books were a constant friend and helped her envision a world beyond New York. Making her way to Tucson in the early 50s, Barbara earned a degree at the UofA, the first in her family to do so. While swimming one day at the Jewish Community Center, her big brown eyes and sexy red bathing suit caught the attention of Alan O'Brien, a tall and good-looking guy who drove a white Cadillac convertible; she eloped with him to Las Vegas in 1961. Babies arrived - Liz, Sharon and Mollie. Her Tucson roots grew deeper still as she nurtured diverse friendships, joined the first docent class at the Desert Museum (igniting her love of spiders and snakes), and along with Alan, hosted innumerable guests, parties, holidays, and weddings; their home was open to all who wanted or needed it.