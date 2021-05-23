Barbara O'brien

O'BRIEN, Barbara "Victoria Rose"
died peacefully in her sleep May 17, 2021 at her daughter Sharon's home in Tucson. Barbara was her own unique version of a self-made woman. Her early years were spent in the tenement apartments of Brooklyn as the youngest daughter of Max and Ruth Vegodsky, immigrants from Eastern Europe. Books were a constant friend and helped her envision a world beyond New York. Making her way to Tucson in the early 50s, Barbara earned a degree at the UofA, the first in her family to do so. While swimming one day at the Jewish Community Center, her big brown eyes and sexy red bathing suit caught the attention of Alan O'Brien, a tall and good-looking guy who drove a white Cadillac convertible; she eloped with him to Las Vegas in 1961. Babies arrived - Liz, Sharon and Mollie. Her Tucson roots grew deeper still as she nurtured diverse friendships, joined the first docent class at the Desert Museum (igniting her love of spiders and snakes), and along with Alan, hosted innumerable guests, parties, holidays, and weddings; their home was open to all who wanted or needed it.
As her daughters grew, Barbara went to work, beautifying homes and offices around Tucson with flowers and other graphic designs. She returned to the UofA in the mid-80s, earning a masters degree in library sciences and embarking on a rich and rewarding career as the librarian at Robison Elementary School. She delighted in those years of dressing up as a witch or a cat, reading to kids, and making her library a creative place of welcoming for curious students and teachers alike.
Sons-in-law Steve and Kipp joined the family and she was forever smitten with the gentle teasing they shared with her. Her grandkids arrived in the 90s - Eli and Ruby - and she reveled in her new role as Bebe, the cute, mischievous, and devoted grandma.
Barbara thrived in the company of others. She and Alan enjoyed years of hosting friends and family at their cabin in Puerto Peñasco, on their front porch at the 'Cawfee Tawk' Café, and for annual Super Bowl, Halloween, and Academy Awards gatherings. Barbara traveled, she cooked, she created art, she adored cats, she danced uninhibitedly, she mentored, she listened, she shared deep wisdom, she accepted you as you were, she made you laugh, she excelled at Jumble, she relished her nightly vodka martini with a big juicy green olive, she had a passion for a bowl of whipped cream, and she was generous with everything she had. The love came back to her in return from people far and wide, including so many of you - her mishpucha - reading this today. You know who you are. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.