Barbara Olsen

Olsen, Barbara

Barbara A. Olsen passed away in her sleep in Green Valley, Arizona on March 2, 2022 at age 85. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard J. Vesely in 2019.

An only child born October 1936 in Omaha NE, Barbara was living in Long Beach, CA when both her parents were sadly killed in an auto accident when she was only 7 years old. She traveled alone by train to Carroll, IA to live with her aunt, uncle and cousins. Asked what she liked about growing up in Iowa, Barbara quickly replied with a smile, "Can't say the winters."

After graduating from high school, Barbara was eventually employed by Northwestern Bell, going on to work with the company for more than 20 years as an operator, chief operator and manager. She concluded her professional career overseeing two separate regions.

After a long-distance courtship, Barbara and Richard married in Laughlin, NV and moved to Green Valley, AZ almost 25 years ago. They enjoyed building their new house, settling into their new community, playing card games, dancing, camping, fishing, etc. Barbara particularly enjoyed seeing friends at the casino where her luck with free games seems legendary.