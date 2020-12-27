Barbara Papanikolas

PAPANIKOLAS, Barbara Ann Burt
March 1, 1940 - December 15, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT; Tucson, AZ
It is with heavy hearts that we are remembering and mourning the loss of an amazing woman; Barbara Ann Burt Papanikolas. Barbara slipped away from us on Tuesday December 15, 2020 in her home. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished daughter, supportive sister, doting grandmother and warm-hearted friend. She lived her life full of integrity, forever learning and always doing for others above herself. Barbara was daughter to Arlene and Arthur Burt and sister to Linda Burt. It goes without question that she was loyal to her parents and sister always, but her main focus, energy and purpose was bestowed upon the love of her life and husband Michael John Papanikolas, her never-ending caring and unconditional support for her children Theresa Papanikolas (Mark Sincell), John Papanikolas (Carribeth Bliem), Amelia Papanikolas Hannon, Matthew Papanikolas (Katherine Veneman) and Andrew Papanikolas (Claudine Villardito) and the delight that she embraced with her grandchildren; Micah Papanikolas, Willa Papanikolas, Nicholas Hannon, Grace Hannon and Jack Hannon.
In 1961 she graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in nursing and worked in that field for many years before starting her family. One of Barbara's character traits was best described as nurturer, so it makes sense that she entered nursing and then transferred her efforts and purpose to caring for her family, many pets, home and garden. As her children got older, she returned to nursing and had a second career in home health care; of course, there she was appreciated immensely by her colleagues and clients.
Barbara inspired all of us. She was a wonder to witness as she effortlessly tended to her amazing oasis in her backyard, then moved on to editing and organizing photographs from her many trips, then onto brushing up on her Greek lessons and, of course, always reading. Her work in anything she did always reflected superior quality, concentration and could motivate the others around her to do the same. She embraced her Greek Orthodox Christian faith wholeheartedly which grounded her as she gave so much to everyone around her, it replenished her spirit.
Her family would like to express sincere gratitude to the stellar care she received from her doctors; Dr. Frederick W. Van Hook and Dr. Robert J. Brooks. Though not a native to Arizona, Barbara grew to love and embrace this beautiful and unique state. Given her interest in gardening and love for the Sonoran Desert, it is fitting that donations in her memory be made in lieu of flowers to either Native Seeds Search or the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.