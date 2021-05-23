Barbara Phillips

She was the seventh of eight children. Bob or Bobbe, as she was known by family and friends, had five sisters and two brothers. She grew up and lived in the Pittsburgh area for 20 years until World War II broke out. She went to Washington D.C. to visit her sister, Ann, who was working at the Pentagon. Falling in love with the city she decided to stay and get a job. Bobbe met her future husband, Dean LaVon Phillips, who was with TWA but serving in the Air Transport Command. The US didn't have an air force at the time, so the commercial pilots were hired by the government. After the war in Europe was over, the pilots went back to the airlines where Dean became a captain with TWA. He was with them for 36 years. Bobbe and Dean had three children, Dean Robert, Dawn Carol and Terry Lee. The family travelled extensively in the US and around the world. They lived in DC, Virginia, Independence, MO (Truman's hometown), in the Chicago area for 21 years, then moved to the Bahamas for five years before retiring to Tucson. After 65 years of marriage, Dean passed away. Bobbe stayed in Tucson and filled her life with church work, tutoring first and second graders, gardening and needlework. She lived to be 99. Family members preceding them in death were their son, Lt. Col. Dean Robert (of the National Guard and US Air Force), his wife, Nancy Carlin Phillips; daughter, Terry Lee and grandson, James O'Brien Post. Surviving members of the family are daughter, Dawn Carol Post; grandsons, Samuel Robert Post and his daughter, Abigail James Post, Stephen LaVon Post (Lisa Post) and their children, Cooper James Post and Sarah Nicole Post; grandson, Dean Andrew Phillips; granddaughter, Barbara Lenore Phillips and many lovely family members in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Nephi, Utah. At Barbara's request services will be private. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.