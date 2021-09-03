 Skip to main content
Barbara Reynolds

75, born to Dorothy and Raymond Hansen, on May 19, 1946 in Warren, PA. Barbara was adventurous even into to her 70's. Survived by her husband of 59 years, one sister, three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Barbara lived in Tucson, AZ most of her life, working tirelessly with her husband to build a business. In 2020, she and her husband decided to be closer to their kids, so they bought a home in Springhill, TN. Barb was a fighter to the end but tragically lost her fight on August 24, 2021, surrounded by family. She was regarded as a fearless leader, best friend, caretaker and confidant.

