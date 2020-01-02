Barbara Roth

ROTH, Barbara Ann
passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. Her health had been in decline following a stroke several months ago.
Barbara was a very simple person and an extraordinary woman all at the same time. Her life was marked by great joy, great determination, great loss and great empathy. She had a piercing wit that celebrated the silliness of the human experience while marveling at the immeasurable wonder of human creativity. Through it all, she was never judgmental of anyone.
In lieu of a ceremony or flowers the family requests that you find something cultural or historic that inspires wonder in you, someone in need of compassion that you can comfort, or share something that makes you laugh with someone you love. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.