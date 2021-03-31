Barbara Rubin

Barbara "Bunny" Jean Rubin, 93, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on April 18, 1927 and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. Her parents were Jack and Edna Luttbeg who owned a dry-cleaning business. Her older brother Leonard, whom she adored, predeceased her. Barbara went to Central High in Omaha and attended Iowa State University in Ames. She was married to the love of her life Henry Rubin in 1950, and moved to Kearney, Nebraska, where they raised their family. Barbara and Henry owned and ran three clothing stores which were and integral part of downtown Kearney: Rubin's, catering to young women, Ruter's The Fashion, a small department store for women, and Young Moderns, a children's clothing and toy store; as well as a Hallmark store, Ruter's Card and Gift. In addition to working in the stores, Barbara was very active in the Kearney community as a Red Cross Volunteer, an officer in the League of Women Voters, and Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved to play bridge and to host large family gatherings with family and friends—especially for Big Red football games. Barbara's trademarks were her accepting nature, warm smile, and ability to laugh at all of life's challenges. In 1980 she and Henry retired to Tucson, AZ, where, for a time, all three of her children lived. She was a devoted wife to Henry, who passed away in 2011, for 61 years. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Diane (husband Neil) in Tucson, and her son David (wife Patti) in Los Angeles. Her son, Daniel predeceased her. Her grandchildren are Lauren (Simon) Bronshtein in Israel (husband, Gilad), Eric Simon in Los Angeles, Caroline (Rubin) Williams in San Diego (husband Elliot), Eliana Rubin in Los Angeles and Cayla Rubin in New York City, and she was blessed with a great-granddaughter, Aurora Williams, in San Diego. Family member Cantor Patti Linsky officiated at a private service.