Barbara Rumburg of Rio Rico, AZ, died peacefully at home on 11/26/22 at age 86. She was born in 1936 in Buffalo, Mo. In the 70's she married Joe Rumburg while both were working in Washington DC. They transferred to Santa Fe, NM for several years until 1985 when they retired to the golfing community of Rio Rico where they enjoyed a relaxed lifestyle. After Joe's death in 2018, she continued to be active by baking and sharing her beloved breads, feeding the birds (and stray cats), playing bridge and volunteering at her church. Her baking gave her great pleasure and purpose, her friends gave her much joy. Many thanks to all her dear friends whose support allowed her to remain independent up until her last days. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan 5 at 10 am at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.