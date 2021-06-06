Barbara Sariahmad

age 74, passed away on May 21, 2021. She was born in Hamtramck, Michigan and two brothers followed. While she was young, the family relocated to Tucson. As a girl, Barbara was active in swimming, tennis, and especially horseback riding. She had her own horse, which she kept in the back yard. At 18, she met an Algerian student Abdalwahab Sariahmad who was studying hydrology at the UofA. After she finished high school in 1965, they married. Shortly after marrying, Barbara enrolled at the UofA, studied Arabic, and liked it so much that Middle East Studies became her major. Barbara and her husband had a daughter, Leila, and the family moved to Algiers, where Barbara explored and made many friends. Sometime later, at the urging of a friend, Barbara escaped from Algeria with her daughter and divorced. In the U.S., she earned a college degree in library science and worked several jobs until health problems and mobility issues forced her to retire. She is survived by her daughter, Leila who returned to Algeria, and Leila's three children. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.