Barbara Staring

STARING, Barbara L. (Bobbie)

a life well lived had a peaceful passing on November 21, 2021 at age 94 surrounded by her loving family. Bobbie was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to everyone she met. She was proceeded in death by her adoring husband Art Staring of 47 years. She will be laid to rest next to him. Services are at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Ave, Tucson AZ Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. She is survived by her children, Steve, Kathleen and Tim Staring. We love you beyond words and miss you every day.

