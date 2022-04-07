Barbara Tiley

Barbara Evelyn Tiley passed away in Marana, Arizona on March 16, 2022 at the age of 78. Barbara grew up on a small farm in Texas, near the Red River, and later moved to Lubbock, Texas with her family. After completing school, she moved to the Pacific Northwest. She worked in offices and modeled for catalogs before settling down for more than a decade in Puyallup, Washington. There, she enjoyed spending time with family, played softball, took up painting, and ran her own day care. She moved to Tucson in 1985, where she worked in real estate, participated in competitive sharpshooting, and raised Scottish Terriers. She was preceded by her parents, Bonnie and Morris Patrick, and is survived by her husband, Bill; by her children, Yon, Amanda, Ben and Scott; stepdaughter, Victoria; her brother, Jim and several grandchildren and members of her extended family. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Rd on Saturday, April 9th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in Barbara's honor to the Salt River Wild Horse Management Fund. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation.