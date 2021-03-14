Barbara Todd

TODD, Barbara B.
age 87, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday March 5, 2021. She was comforted by her CDs of Sarah Vaughan in the carousel, musings of Judi Dench on her bookshelf, and artwork of mostly music and apples.
She was born Barbara Lois Beaird in Brooklyn, New York in 1933. She often told fun stories like the time when she was four when she walked a few Brooklyn blocks by herself to the butcher shop. When she returned home with some liver for her mom to prepare for lunch, Grace, her mom, asked her how she managed that. Little Barbara matter-of-factly said, "I told 'em to put it on our tab!" She moved with her family to Valhalla at age five, made lifelong friends, graduated from White Plains HS, and attended Plattsburgh State Teachers College in upstate New York. She married and relocated to Tucson in 1955 where she discovered her very own Hundred Acre Woods full of Desert Doves, Cow Belles, and rose gardens. She resided in Tucson until 2020.
She loved the pace of baseball and followed the NY/SF Giants, often using sayings like "Say hey," "Let's play two," and "Look in your glove and it might be there." She enjoyed a friendly game of golf with the Niners and way back in the day, a motley game of bridge with the crew. But truth be told, Bar's superpower was her extra special dedication to children. She did everything she could to help her own and others. Also known as Mother Todd, Aunt Bar, Great Aunt Arizona, Grammy Oke, Christopher Robin, and Barb the Nanny, she provided love and guidance, but never held back her opinion if she thought it would make a difference. And it usually did.
Barbara is survived by children, John (Sheryl Robertson) of Scottsdale, Briggs (Patty) of Tucson, and Joan (Ticia Murphy) of San Diego; grandchildren, Daniel, Kate, Jessica (Jonathan Wingate), Jordan Dale (Nick), Jillian, and Julia; her brothers, Robert L. Beaird Jr. (Janet) of Brewster, NY and Lou L. Beaird (Loretta) of Cape Coral, FL; cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Robert L. and Grace E. (Baum) Beaird; sister, Grace (Jiggy) Ferris; daughter, Donna, and many of her dearest friends.
"Friendship," said Christopher Robin, "is a very comforting thing to have." CR, how lucky are we to have something that makes saying farewell so hard, but we are comforted knowing you are in good company. And yes, we know... "God gave you a brain, use it." and "Always read the instructions first."