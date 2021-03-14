Barbara Todd

TODD, Barbara B.

age 87, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday March 5, 2021. She was comforted by her CDs of Sarah Vaughan in the carousel, musings of Judi Dench on her bookshelf, and artwork of mostly music and apples.

She was born Barbara Lois Beaird in Brooklyn, New York in 1933. She often told fun stories like the time when she was four when she walked a few Brooklyn blocks by herself to the butcher shop. When she returned home with some liver for her mom to prepare for lunch, Grace, her mom, asked her how she managed that. Little Barbara matter-of-factly said, "I told 'em to put it on our tab!" She moved with her family to Valhalla at age five, made lifelong friends, graduated from White Plains HS, and attended Plattsburgh State Teachers College in upstate New York. She married and relocated to Tucson in 1955 where she discovered her very own Hundred Acre Woods full of Desert Doves, Cow Belles, and rose gardens. She resided in Tucson until 2020.