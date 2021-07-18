Barbara Voss

VOSS, Barbara Sue
Generous. Fierce. Loving.
These three words have and always will be used to describe Barbara Sue Voss.
Sue, 82, passed away May 6, 2021. She was born in Slab Fork, West Virginia on June 21, 1938, raised in Crab Orchard, WV and lived in Tucson, Arizona since 1962.
With the fierceness of a lioness, Sue loved her daughters more than anyone, often saying "I love you so hard" to them. She had a long career with the phone company, which began in 1969 with Mountain States Telephone, where she helped break the gender gap by working as a "frame-man." Sue was known for her giving spirit and desire to make a difference. She made stockings and filled them to send to deployed military; she organized a snack station while working at the phone company to earn money to support families at Christmas and she spent more than 2,000 hours volunteering at Northwest Hospital. Later, she handed out candy to caregivers and residents at her assisted living facility to bring them cheer. There is a lifetime of stories like these about Sue, and she is greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ralph and Marcella Cook and her daughter, Elizabeth Carol Meadows. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Meadows Botkin (Ken) and fur-baby Molly. Sue's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.