Barbara Voss

With the fierceness of a lioness, Sue loved her daughters more than anyone, often saying "I love you so hard" to them. She had a long career with the phone company, which began in 1969 with Mountain States Telephone, where she helped break the gender gap by working as a "frame-man." Sue was known for her giving spirit and desire to make a difference. She made stockings and filled them to send to deployed military; she organized a snack station while working at the phone company to earn money to support families at Christmas and she spent more than 2,000 hours volunteering at Northwest Hospital. Later, she handed out candy to caregivers and residents at her assisted living facility to bring them cheer. There is a lifetime of stories like these about Sue, and she is greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.