BARLETTA, Stephanie Amparo Ophelia
was born on Christmas Eve 1987, in Tucson, Arizona. The Lord received her with open arms early in the morning on Friday, March 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Nana Ophelia Nelson, Nana Toni and Grandpa, John Johnson; great- aunt, Amparo Henderson; uncles, Jose "Joey" Cervantez, Gregory "Chapo" Cervantez and David Cervantez; grandparents, Virginia and Gus Barletta; aunt, Margie Tucker; great-grandparents, Margaret and Joseph Di Fiore. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Leslie M. Graham; parents, Deborah and Joseph Barletta; sisters, Candy (Cody) Spence and Jolene Barletta; niece and nephews, Iizayanna and Iizayah Lopez and Weston Spence; aunt, Janet Barletta; uncle, John Barletta; aunt, Kris Graham; loving Godparents, along with the cousin, Gregory Cervantez, Jr. and the Elzy Family. Stephanie also leaves behind an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins from Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan; and Cragin Elementary School families, and a host of loving friends. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Avenue, with Celebration of Stephanie's Life to follow the service in the Reception Center.