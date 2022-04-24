Barry Berkson

Beloved husband and father, Barry "Berky" Berkson died April 2, 2022 at age 79 after bravely battling a long illness. He leaves behind wife, Deborah; daughters, Denise, Melissa, Samantha and Stephanie; son, Joseph; brother, Michael; sister, Joyce; grandchildren, Jason, Jared, Jenna and Kara. He was truly a family man. Graduate of Cal State LA, Barry moved from Los Angeles to Tucson in the late seventies and made Tucson home. Owner of "Berky's Bar" and music venue, he lived a big life and is greatly missed. Memorial service at Bring's Broadway on Friday, April 29th at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Marana Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.