 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barry Berkson

  • Updated

berkson, Barry "Berky"

Beloved husband and father, Barry "Berky" Berkson died April 2, 2022 at age 79 after bravely battling a long illness. He leaves behind wife, Deborah; daughters, Denise, Melissa, Samantha and Stephanie; son, Joseph; brother, Michael; sister, Joyce; grandchildren, Jason, Jared, Jenna and Kara. He was truly a family man. Graduate of Cal State LA, Barry moved from Los Angeles to Tucson in the late seventies and made Tucson home. Owner of "Berky's Bar" and music venue, he lived a big life and is greatly missed. Memorial service at Bring's Broadway on Friday, April 29th at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Marana Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News