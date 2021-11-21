Barry Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Barry S.

74, of Tucson, AZ, died on November 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Marshall Blackwell and Lorene Blackwell Thomas and brother, Keith. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gina and children, Melissa (Stephen) Portell and Tony (Tonia) Blackwell; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A native of Frankfort, KY, he moved his family to Tucson in 1972 and loved it immediately. He was noted for his carpentry skills, quick wit, puns, love of beer and collections of (mostly British) cars, model trains, tools, Kingston Trio music, hats, and clocks. He was a member of the Tucson Garden Railway Society and often opened up his backyard layout to friends, neighbors and the all of Tucson. He hated having to give up golf due to health reasons; he watched every PGA event on TV.

His carpentry business took him all over Tucson and garnered a host of friends and fans. He loved his family, his friends, his neighbors, and his dogs. "If there is a heaven, my dogs will be waiting for me there."

At his request, there will be no funeral and due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will take place early next year. Remembrances in his name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.