Barry Cunningham

CUNNINGHAM, Barry Patrick

passed away peacefully with family at his Sun City home early Thursday morning on January 6, 2022. He was 90 years old.

Barry is a former resident of Portage, Indiana and a home on Big Platte Lake near Honor, Michigan. He was born November 28, 1931 to Alvin and Margaret (Lagree) Cunningham, in Hammond, Indiana.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, Indiana in 1949 and subsequently enlisted in the United States Navy.

After serving his country, Barry became a Carpenter and was a proud United Brotherhood of Carpenters member. He enjoyed a prosperous career as a Building and Construction Trades professional, managing projects both large and small.

For the past 20 odd years, Barry has enjoyed numerous rounds of golf and many events residing in his beloved Arizona retirement community.

Per Barry's wishes, there will not be a memorial service and cremation has taken place.

Family or friends wishing to send a memorial please consider, roots and roads, Community Hospice Foundation, 5049 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson AZ 85711 www.rootsandroads.org Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.