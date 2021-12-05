Barry Mates

With deep sorrow, Sharon Chaimson announces her devoted husband peacefully passed away after a valiant battle with rare incurable cancer Peritoneal Carcinomatosis. He is survived by two daughters, spouses and three grandchildren along with two stepchildren, spouses and five grandchildren. What an interesting life he led! As a teen, he bowled and gambled for money. He then managed rare coin businesses and became a collector. His military service in Germany sparked a lifelong quest to visit and eat his way around the world. As a Financial Advisor, he moved to Tucson in 1984 to run IDS Investment Services and met Sharon who shared his passion to travel, visiting more than 110 countries. A self-taught golfer, he had three holes in one and was Skyline Country Club champion three times. His golf passion led to a 25-year global EBay business selling clubs, golf balls, books and accessories. Interment at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Rest in Eternal Peace GOLF BALL BARRY.