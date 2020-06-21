Bartholomew Ahern

AHERN,, Bartholomew
"Bart" James
85, passed away on June 7, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Bart was born on July 21, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Bartholomew and Pauline (Frankowski) Ahern and was the seventh of eight children. His family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1950 where Bart graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1952. After graduation Bart chose to follow his faith and enrolled at St. John's School of Theology in MN. He left the seminary after the death of his parents and began a 26 years career at the Mountain Bell Telephone Company (later AT&T), from which he retired in 1986. During his early years at Mountain Bell, Bart earned his BS degree from Arizona State University in 1963. He also briefly served as a Sergeant in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1965. On April 15, 1961, Bart married Rose Ann Sweeney (Seppelfrick) and raised three children, living in Phoenix, Denver, and Basking Ridge, NJ before settling in Tucson in 1973, where they built their dream home and lived for 45 years. Bart was an avid golfer early on in Tucson as a member of the Forty Niner's Country Club and later Arizona National. He enjoyed landscaping and gardening, and was a loyal UofA sports fan, holding season tickets to football and basketball games for 45 years. Bart was also a voracious reader, and loved to share his knowledge of books and history with his granddaughters. Bart was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Rosie, and is survived by his three children, Brian (Melissa) Ahern of San Rafael, CA; Meghan (Larry) Koch of Paradise Valley, AZ; and Bridgid (Ron) Anderson of Scottsdale, AZ and his beloved twin granddaughters, Caelan and Kennedy Koch. Bart is also survived by two of his seven siblings Ann (Tom) Daniel and Jack Ahern. The Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their tremendous care. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels (Franciscan Renewal Center) 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
