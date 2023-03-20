B.W. was born October 19, 1936 in Globe, Gila County, Arizona and died at age 86 on February 15, 2023 in a one-vehicle accident on an icy stretch of U.S. Highway 60 near Magdalena, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his terrific wife of 61 years, Billie (Hunsaker) Cox and two sons: Len and Roland. He is survived by an uncle, a brother, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces who range in age from 91 years old to those in their early 20's and in residences from Oregon and northern Utah though Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Iowa, and Ohio. B.W. lived a full life of being a ranch hand, a ranch manger, and a ranch owner. As he experienced these levels of ranching, he was always "pushing-the-envelope" to make the necessary decisions and to do the related jobs in the most efficient and resource saving and renewing way possible. He strived to accomplish all of this while causing the least amount of damage to the soil and pain or suffering to the plants and animals. B.W. also experienced a few enlightening years as a bank officer in Belen, New Mexico. He loved his extended family. I remember stories told with delight by many of the nieces and nephews and some of the younger cousins, of school vacations spent on the ranches in Arizona and New Mexico under the mentorship of B.W. and Billie. They told stories of the many lessons learned in caring for others and for Nature and about their own self-worth. He was a loving husband and a kind but firm father. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 25 March 2023 in the "Chapel of the Living Waters" at the old campground on the Montosa Ranch, Magdalena New Mexico. Friends are encouraged to send, in lieu of followers etc., donations to the Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Loving brother and friend, Laddie M. Cox Col. US Army (Ret.)