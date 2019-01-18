BAUM, Frederick Austin
The one and only Fred Baum passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the age of 61. Loyal to the Tucson soil, he graduated from Sabino High School in 1975 and attended the University of Arizona and School of Hard Knocks. After several years in the family tire business, he created Baum's Sporting Goods. This Tucson institution couldn't have admirably served the sporting needs of Arizona for nearly 35 years without his tireless work and that of a few loyal friends. Their business provided for many families and launched wonderful careers. Over his remarkable life he was a proud member of Tucson Country Club, Executives' Association of Tucson (E.A.T.), Caballeros del Sol, and Young Life. Fred thoroughly enjoyed Tucson, golfing with his buddies, reading, watching random late-night action movies, playing cards, and Ford Explorers. If the oxygen masks dropped on a plane, he would help you and probably someone else before worrying about himself. More than one of us will have to find a new emergency contact after automatically entering his name and phone number on each and every form we have ever signed. And he could make anyone laugh like no other. The most important things to him were his relationships with those he loved (you know who you are). The world is a better place because of him. While the fact that he has passed seems insurmountable to some, the life lessons he provided will carry us through. Fred's strength, presence, and unwavering sense of right and wrong will be carried on by his wife, Kathy, and children, Austin (Amy), Amy (Scott) and Matt (Anita). His love didn't stop there, but extended beyond bloodlines to several step-daughters, including Ryann and Paris. His sister, Chris (Mike) and nieces and nephews will cherish their memories of him forever. Grandpa Fred was larger-than-life to his beloved grandchildren, James, Charles, Tyler, Emily and Gloria. Dogs have always brought great comfort and joy to Fred's life, none more than Sammy and Easton. Sammy will continue to provide endless energy to our family, but last Friday Easton happily greeted his best friend on the other side. Rest in peace. A Service in memory of Fred will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pío Décimo. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Fred to Young Life Central Tucson. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.