BAUMER, Mary Louise
83, passed away on July 16, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. Mary was born in Denver, CO on September 21, 1934. Mary raised four sons, John 'Dean' (deceased), Steven, Kevin (Donna) and Roger; nine grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John of 67 years, who passed on April 29, 2018. She was a devoted and loving wife to John. She enjoyed spending time outdoors with their children and grandchildren. In her younger days, she frequently drove their '67 Ford Camper Special through the Salt River Canyon for their summer vacations. Mary was also an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with friends. Mary worked part time at a family upholstery shop that was owned by her dear friends and neighbors for 20+ years. She was small in stature but she was mighty at heart. We can all attest to that. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PAMS MORTUARY. A Committal Service will follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.