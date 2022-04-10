ARD, Beatrice

Beatrice Ard, affectionately known as "Ms. Bea," passed away peacefully at her home, March 24, 2022, at the age of 79.

She was born August 6, 1942 to Rev. Sammie and Irene Traylor of Crockett, Texas. She attended Marana High School and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Rillito, Arizona, alongside her husband of 62 years, Roosevelt Ard, longtime employee of Chrysler Plymouth (Rollings/Ed Moses) /Jeep (Jim Click).

Beatrice was highly skilled in arts and crafts which led to her employment as Asst. Manager at Fabrific Fabric Store and personal assistant for Harry and Bonita Davis (Hughes Missile Systems). She retired in 1990 due to health reasons. Her soul-food was renowned amongst friends and family... especially her sweet potato pies. She was an avid reader, a fan of Scrabble, Tyler Perry dramas and Liam Neeson films. She also had a love for the game of BINGO.

In 2020, she became a huge news story in Tucson during the first wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which she contracted from a rehabilitation facility during her recovery from a broken ankle. Later, she would suffer a broken hip within hospital care, requiring life-threatening surgery. Her struggle for life concerned the public, who then sent prayers and well-wishes for "Ms. Bea's" recovery. She survived against all odds.

Her wisdom, quick wit, humor and feisty reputation made her a popular confidant amongst friends and family. She wants to be remembered kindly, as a good person. She was a blessing to all who knew her; a reminder of what strength and love should be. She is survived by husband, Roosevelt Ard; two daughters, Jenise Ard and Lisa Mattice (Travis); two sons-in-law, Joe Sandefur and Howard Mattice; one aunt, Mamie Traylor; four grandchildren, Gerren Ard, Torrian Sandefur, E'Lon Sandefur and Tre' Sandefur; one great-grandchild, Le'Andre Sandefur; and a multitude of relatives and friends. Services will be held on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Services at 11:00 a.m.

