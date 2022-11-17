Beatrice Humphrey

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Beatrice was the third born of 12 children. She is one of six girls and six boys within the McQueen family. Beatrice was Married to Warren Humphrey August 1942 and a proud mother to Shirley, Warren "Chuck" and Joyce. Beatrice and Warren arrived in Tucson, Arizona, in August 1972. As an empty nester, Beatrice was well known working at El Con marketplace, working retail, specializing in better choices and bridalwear for Levy's Department Store. She has been an active member of First Methodist Church, Tucson since 1972. Beatrice enjoyed movie pictures, modeling, and was a graduate of Barbizon at the young age of 65 years old. She enjoyed her family, friends, traveling, reading and was an active card shark at the casinos. When the gyms were open (prior to Covid), she was the motivator, especially to all the bodybuilders. They had a special love for her, and she was considered the gym Mom to all. We mourn Beatrice as she lays in peace alongside her husband Warren, daughter Shirley, four-legged furball Chep and other members of her extended family. Beatrice will be missed here on earth yet is in heaven as a guardian to all. She leaves behind her son, Warren "Chuck"; daughter, Joyce; son-in-law, Howard; grandchildren, brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews and friends by the thousands. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at LaCo Tucson, from 3pm - 5pm. In her final days, Mama B requested that we honor all caregivers and show our gratitude. Her request did not fall on deaf ears as a nonprofit has been established to provide Gifts of Gratitude for all caregivers and the constant care they provide. Financial contributions may be pledged at www.last5yards.com Donations are given back through Gifts of Gratitude to local caregivers that have provided care for loved ones through heartfelt guidance and support.