Beatrice Keaton

KEATON, Beatrice Eileen (Whisenant)

Beatrice Eileen "Lee" Keaton, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021, held in love and surrounded by her family. A loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, and friend, Lee served throughout her life as a role model of strength, resilience, kindness, respect, love, and compassion.

Born in Etowah County, Alabama on January 24, 1930, Lee was raised on a farm in Sand Valley by parents Lois Amelia (Naylor) Whisenant and Russell E. Whisenant. She grew up with younger siblings Keith and Linda, along with extended Naylor and Whisenant family members. Her family and Kyuka Church were important foundations in her life.

Lee met her husband, Julian Eugene Logan, during her senior year of high school. He was in the Air Force, stationed at Maxwell A.F.B. She graduated from Etowah High School in 1948. Lee worked for Goodyear and took classes at the University of Alabama. She and Julian married September 9, 1950, in Waco, Texas.

The couple had three children: Julianne, Linda Carolyn, and John Russell. Capt. Logan was a fighter pilot with the 15th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. The family transferred first to Japan and then to Tucson, Arizona. They remained in Tucson following the death of Capt. Logan in a 1956 plane crash.