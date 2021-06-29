Beatrice Keaton

KEATON, Beatrice Eileen (Whisenant)
Beatrice Eileen "Lee" Keaton, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021, held in love and surrounded by her family. A loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, and friend, Lee served throughout her life as a role model of strength, resilience, kindness, respect, love, and compassion.
Born in Etowah County, Alabama on January 24, 1930, Lee was raised on a farm in Sand Valley by parents Lois Amelia (Naylor) Whisenant and Russell E. Whisenant. She grew up with younger siblings Keith and Linda, along with extended Naylor and Whisenant family members. Her family and Kyuka Church were important foundations in her life.
Lee met her husband, Julian Eugene Logan, during her senior year of high school. He was in the Air Force, stationed at Maxwell A.F.B. She graduated from Etowah High School in 1948. Lee worked for Goodyear and took classes at the University of Alabama. She and Julian married September 9, 1950, in Waco, Texas.
The couple had three children: Julianne, Linda Carolyn, and John Russell. Capt. Logan was a fighter pilot with the 15th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. The family transferred first to Japan and then to Tucson, Arizona. They remained in Tucson following the death of Capt. Logan in a 1956 plane crash.
In 1959, Lee married Billy Franklin Keaton, a bomber pilot with the 303rd Bomb Wing at Davis Monthan A.F.B. They moved to Wisconsin for Bill to attend dental school and added daughters Susan and Sandra to their family. They returned to Tucson in 1964 and Dr. Keaton began his dental practice.
While raising five children, Lee took courses at the University of Arizona, where she earned her B.A. in Elementary Education with Pi Theta Lambda honors and her M.Ed. in Marriage and Family Counseling. She was self-employed as a marriage and family counselor at the Adlerian Psychological Institute.
An active volunteer, Lee fostered children, helped those in juvenile court, counseled adults on probation, and served with Soroptomist International. She was a member of Rincon Congregational Church and especially loved singing in the choir and leading youth groups.
Lee had many talents including master gardening — family-famous for tomatoes, fruit trees, vegetables, and roses. Her Southern-style cooking was legendary, something she took pride in and shared with everyone. Her biscuits and gravy, peach cobbler, green beans, and jams were favorites. She was a beautiful dancer, loved art and music, enjoyed fishing and time at the family cabin, cherished her friends, and was a prolific reader. She was a giving neighbor, friend, and compassionate community builder.
In 2010, Lee lost her beloved husband Bill after 50 years of marriage. She spent the last decade of their lives together providing him with extraordinary care.
She loved her family unconditionally and was so proud of her grandchildren, Jason Wyly (Monica), Logan McKenzie (Debra), Regan (McKenzie) Callister (Brandon), Andrew Keaton, Alicia (Ernsky) Parisi (Nick), Steven Ernsky, Ryan Ernsky, Lauren Leander, Keaton Leander (Sandy), and Bryson Leander, and six great-grandchildren.
Lee endured the loss of two husbands, two daughters, two grandchildren, and two siblings, David Keith Whisenant and Linda Louise (Whisenant) Files. Yet she showed others both how to grieve, and how to keep living. In her mid-80s, Lee began writing, acting, volleyball, fitness classes, a singing group, and met her sweetheart, Bill Baker.
She is survived by daughters, Susan Ernsky (Doug) and Sandra Keaton Leander (Tom); son, John Russell Logan; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Lee was a woman of deep faith in God our Father, and Jesus our Savior. She always had a smile and hug to share. Her life motto was "Always look for the good in people, and that's what you'll find." Godspeed, Mama. You'll be missed.
Services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 3,2021 at Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N. Craycroft in Tucson. Livestream listed at: https://everloved.com/life-of/beatrice-keaton/. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted: La Paloma Family Services or AZ Friends of Foster Children Foundation. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.