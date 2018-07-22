BEATTY, Joan
Today, on what would have been her 88th birthday we celebrate the life of Joan (Jo-an) Beatty, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joan passed away March 3, 2018 with family at her side. Joan was born in Gary IN on July 22, 1930. Her family later moved to South Bend, IN where she married and raised her family. In 1987 she made Tucson her final home. She loved the desert and looking at the mountains through her front window. Joan lived a full life having many close friends along all paths of her journey through life. She loved to travel especially if it involved snorkeling. She was an avid bowler and bridge player up until the last few years of her life. She especially loved putting on parties including those for the Beacon Group where she was a member of the auxiliary for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda of South Bend; son, Patrick of Tucson; and daughter, Linda (Tom) of Tucson; grandchildren, Charles (Kristine) and their children, Mason and McKenna; Jennifer (Cliff) and their children, Thom and Abbie. To honor her wishes there is no formal ceremony. For her love of cats donations can be made to any local shelter. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.