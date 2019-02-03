BEDELL, Irene (née Esslinger)
Age 79, Born in Traverse City, Michigan, passed away January 17, 2019 in Issaquah, Washington. Big sister to Nancy and Ginger. Married John Esslinger 1955. Son Russ born in 1956 and daughter Penny in 1958. The family moved to Tucson in 1961 where Irene met several life long friends while working as a Nurse's Aide at St. Joesph's hospital. Irene lost John in 1994. She met Roger Bedell in 1996 and they married in 1997. Roger and Irene built their dream house, lived in Sweden for a time and made many trips together over the years. Irene was a member of ESA, was the first female Elk of the Year at Tucson Lodge 385 and enjoyed volunteer work at the Veterans' Hospital and Fisher House. She never met a stranger and loved children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Elk's Lodge 385, 1800 N. Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by CASCADE MEMORIAL.