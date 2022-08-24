 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bee Adkins

80, of Tucson, AZ, died on August 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by two of his sisters, Alpha Evans and Vina Bee Keeling, and brother William Lackner. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Gidgette Adkins, his sister Gladys Combs, his daughter Bonnie Bee Lancaster-Jones and son-in-law Frank Lancaster-Jones, his granddaughter Kyla Bee Lancaster-Jones, his grandson Kamron Lancaster-Jones and Kamron's wife Alexandra Lancaster-Jones and also a soon to be great grandbaby girl due in September to parents Kamron and Alexandra. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many extended family and friends. Services will be held at Evergreen Mortuary Chapel.

