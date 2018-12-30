BEHNKE, Brian Jensen
passed away after a car accident on December 5, 2018 in Northern California, where he had lived and farmed for the last ten years. Characterized by a generous spirit and a kind appreciation of others, Brian loved being outdoors, collecting art, playing his guitar, and listening to live music - some of his favorites being Bluegrass, The Grateful Dead, and Phish. A man of boundless energy and a huge heart, he also enjoyed boating, snowboarding, traveling to Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and spending time with his devoted dogs Mille and Tiva. Brian was born October 12, 1985 in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Coronado High School in El Paso, TX, as a member of the class of 2004, then attended Northern Arizona University. He is survived by mother Gretchen Jensen Corcoran; father William Charles Behnke Jr.; Stepfather, John Corcoran; sisters, Dana Behnke and Claudia Behnke, maternal grandparents, James and Erna (Betti) Jensen; stepsiblings Jackie Corcoran Greene, Kevin Corcoran, and Abigail Corcoran. Celebrations of Brian's Life were held in Oregon House, CA, and Nevada City, CA, on December 15 and 16, 2018. "Sometimes, we live no particular way but our own."