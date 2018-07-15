BEHNKE, Ruth F.
Ruth Marie Fendt Behnke passed away on July 10, 2018 at Copper Canyon Memory Care in Tucson, AZ where she had been a resident for the past six months. She was born in Callicoon, NY and held a BA degree in Music from Ithaca College and an MA in Early Childhood Education from SUNY Oneonta. She taught music and kindergarten in Appalachin, NY, Washingtonville, NY and Schenectady, NY. Mrs. Behnke married Donald Behnke in 1958. Dr. Behnke served in various school administration positions in New York and suburban Chicago, retiring as Superintendent of Schools in the Southampton, NY Public Schools in 1990. Mrs. Behnke moved with her husband to Scottsdale, AZ and subsequently to Academy Village in Tucson. In 2017 they moved to Fairwinds Senior Community in Oro Valley. Mrs. Behnke was active in women's groups and cultural affairs, serving as President of Friends of the Library in Amityville, NY and in Arizona Opera League. She traveled extensively with her husband who became a cruise ship lecturer in retirement. She is survived by her husband, and nieces and nephews in Arizona, Illinois, North Carolina and Florida. A Memorial Concert is planned for the fall.