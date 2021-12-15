 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belen Lopez

Belen Lopez

LOPEZ, Belen Alvarez Orona

born March 25, 1948 was peacefully summoned by Our Lord and Savior on December 8, 2021. Family and friends are invited to join her family for Mass/Rosary on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Santa Cruz Church located at 1220 S. 6th Avenue at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of her Life at The Casino Ballroom located at 437 E. 26th St. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Investment apps are similar to gambling

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News