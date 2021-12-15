Belen Lopez

LOPEZ, Belen Alvarez Orona
born March 25, 1948 was peacefully summoned by Our Lord and Savior on December 8, 2021. Family and friends are invited to join her family for Mass/Rosary on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Santa Cruz Church located at 1220 S. 6th Avenue at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of her Life at The Casino Ballroom located at 437 E. 26th St. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.