Belen Lopez

born March 25, 1948 was peacefully summoned by Our Lord and Savior on December 8, 2021. Family and friends are invited to join her family for Mass/Rosary on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Santa Cruz Church located at 1220 S. 6th Avenue at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of her Life at The Casino Ballroom located at 437 E. 26th St. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.