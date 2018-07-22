BELL, Steven Wayne
73, born December 20, 1944, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynn (Dooley); his three children, Michael (Misti), Jason (Janette), stepdaughter, Jane (Cisco) Van Stelle-Haded, and six grandchildren; siblings Michael (Carol) Bell, Norman (Debra) Bell, and Bonnie (Jim) Bell and many nieces and nephews. Steve was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois to Wayne and Pat Bell. His family moved to Tucson in 1956. He graduated from Rincon High School and the University of Arizona and served over 37 years as a beloved school teacher and coach. Steve touched the lives of everyone he knew and met with his love, generosity, humor, and faith in Christ. Steve was an accomplished distance runner, completing over 30 marathons. He loved being in God's beautiful creation, running on trails around Tucson and cycling in Saguaro National Park. His passion for the outdoors was surpassed by the delight and love for his wife and children. Their years were filled enjoying gatherings with family and friends near and far. He loved listening to music, watching U of A basketball, fishing, road trips, Christian fellowship, praying and studying the Bible. Please share fond memories of Steve at memoriesofstevebell@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Gospel Rescue Mission - Tucson.