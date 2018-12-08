BELTRAN, Carlotta M.,
age 74, died on December 5, 2018 at Casa de la Luz Hospice She was born in Concepcion del Oro, Zacatecas Mexico to Salvador Martinez and Maria Vasquez de Martinez was a single child. Carlotta grew up in Saltillo Coahuila and relocated to Chicago IL. At the age 14 after graduating from High School she attended beauty school. She is survived by her husband, Juan A. Beltran and by her two children, Edgar M. Beltran and Susana B. Aguilar and her seven loving grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716 on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Her Mass will be celebrated at Saint Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701 on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. We will have brunch after the ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 520-327-6341.