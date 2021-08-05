 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ben Ijams

Ben Ijams

IJAMS, Ben

8/3/1972 - 7/7/2021

43, Ben Ijams passed away peacefully in his sleep from complications of MS. MS didn't define Ben. Instead, he adapted and went on with his life. He loved animals, being outdoors and Scuba diving. He worked mainly in the medical field taking care of the elderly or infirmed. His wife, Denise Anquiz would make Ben the happiest he had ever been. Ben is survived by his wife, her parents, Sandra and Dennis and four siblings; his mother, Vivian Pearce; brother, Matt Ijams, (Michelle and their three children); his father, Kirt Ijams, (Nancy Montoya Ijams and his brother, Hal); his uncle, Don (Kay) Ijams; many uncles and aunts and cousins. Ben left too soon and will be greatly missed by all of us who loved him. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why back-to-school shopping is harder this year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News