43, Ben Ijams passed away peacefully in his sleep from complications of MS. MS didn't define Ben. Instead, he adapted and went on with his life. He loved animals, being outdoors and Scuba diving. He worked mainly in the medical field taking care of the elderly or infirmed. His wife, Denise Anquiz would make Ben the happiest he had ever been. Ben is survived by his wife, her parents, Sandra and Dennis and four siblings; his mother, Vivian Pearce; brother, Matt Ijams, (Michelle and their three children); his father, Kirt Ijams, (Nancy Montoya Ijams and his brother, Hal); his uncle, Don (Kay) Ijams; many uncles and aunts and cousins. Ben left too soon and will be greatly missed by all of us who loved him. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.