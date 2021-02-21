STANLEY, Ben R.
On February 5, 2021 our cowboy rode away. Ben Stanley born February 2, 1926 in Dill City, OK passed away peacefully at his home in Tucson, AZ at the ripe age of 95.
Here is a little more about the cowboy we will miss…
In 1947, Ben met the love of his life, Dora Andrade, on a blind date in Phoenix, AZ. That date turned into a few more and the two were eventually married and celebrated 68 years together before Dora's passing in 2014. During their marriage they traveled throughout California, Oregon and Arizona, welcomed two daughters, Karen and Nancy and resided in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ.
Ben joined the United States Marine Corps and served on the Battleship USS North Carolina during WWII. He eventually travelled back to the ship and participated in a documentary highlighting he and his fellow Marine Corps members' experiences during their service.
Once Ben left the Marine Corps, he became an electrical lineman for APS and retired after 35 years of service. But Ben was never truly retired. He had a myriad of hobbies including travel, rock hunting, and jewelry making, but nothing pleased him more than trimming trees and being outside.
Ben's strong faith led him to his church community at Pantano Baptist Church where he looked forward to his weekly Bible study, Glenn's Den and volunteer work.
Those of us who know this cowboy will remember how he would start every meal with a dash of salt to "start his heart" and end his day with a "snort". Ben was always full of stories and good humor and would always work on the daily crossword.
Ben is survived by his daughters, Karen and Nancy; grandchildren, Sabrina, Nicole and Matt (Jesse) and great-grandchildren, Juliet, Kaden and Benny. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora (2014).
The family would like to thank the Staff at Sierra Del Sol Assisted Living for their outstanding care and support to Ben and his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends to attend. Donations in his memory may be made to Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona (mobilemealssoaz.org) or 4803 E 5th St. #209, Tucson, AZ 85711. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.