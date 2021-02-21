STANLEY, Ben R.

On February 5, 2021 our cowboy rode away. Ben Stanley born February 2, 1926 in Dill City, OK passed away peacefully at his home in Tucson, AZ at the ripe age of 95.

Here is a little more about the cowboy we will miss…

In 1947, Ben met the love of his life, Dora Andrade, on a blind date in Phoenix, AZ. That date turned into a few more and the two were eventually married and celebrated 68 years together before Dora's passing in 2014. During their marriage they traveled throughout California, Oregon and Arizona, welcomed two daughters, Karen and Nancy and resided in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ.

Ben joined the United States Marine Corps and served on the Battleship USS North Carolina during WWII. He eventually travelled back to the ship and participated in a documentary highlighting he and his fellow Marine Corps members' experiences during their service.

Once Ben left the Marine Corps, he became an electrical lineman for APS and retired after 35 years of service. But Ben was never truly retired. He had a myriad of hobbies including travel, rock hunting, and jewelry making, but nothing pleased him more than trimming trees and being outside.