Benjai Appel

Appel, Benjai and Alvin

Benjai L. Appel passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 11, 2022 at her home in Vail, AZ. Born in Winnfield, LA July 14, 1926. Married to the love of her life Alvin Appel on February 17, 1945.

They had four daughters, Charlotte Smeltzer of Luray, VA; Marcia (Bob) Bledsoe of Pagosa Springs, CO; Melinda (Bruce) Bobell of Vail, AZ and Cynthia Appel of Grand Junction, CO.

She was devoted to her family and loved the Lord. She had a great sense of adventure, rafting the Grand Canyon at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by husband, Alvin; grandson, Carl H. Bledsoe and son-in-law, Donnie Smeltzer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 201 E. Court St., Winnfield, LA 71483. A Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 6700 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85712 on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.