BEREMAN, Billie
92, passed peacefully on December 3, 2018. She was born April 22, 1926, in Dixie, Kentucky, and was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bereman and her parents, Ted and Ruth Bozarth. Surviving are sister, Elizabeth Ohm; nephew, Michael Ohm; nieces, Rebecca Ohm and Julia Ohm; six grandnieces and grandnephews and one great-grandnephew. Billie was devoted to her home and family and was generous in her love and attention to them and to friends in Indianapolis, Tucson, and other localities. She worked for many years for the Avon company, starting as the lady who knocked on your door offering useful products and progressing through the company to be a regional manager in the Indianapolis area, always at or near the top in current sales. She sang with the Sweet Adelines and church choirs, along with her husband who sang with barbershop quartet societies and other musical groups. She volunteered with community organizations in Tucson, including Interfaith Community Services and the Food Bank. Billie was always looking for ways to help people. She will be sorely missed, not least for her loving and can-do personality. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Bank. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.