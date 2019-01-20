BERG, Marilyn Ann
75, passed away on December 24, 2018. She is survived by her loving children, Simone Berg and Michael Berg, devoted siblings Nancy Grossman, Janet Axler, Michael Grossman, and Deborah Harris as well as adoring nephews, nieces, and their children. Born in New York City, Marilyn was a long-time Tucson resident. She attended Tucson High School and the University of Arizona. Marilyn was a lifelong poet. She had a creative spirit and an edgy and whimsical sartorial sense. Marilyn was a participant in the Civil Rights Movement and an advocate for social justice. Yet what defined her most of all was her ability to connect with others. Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend was laid to rest on December 30, 2018 at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.