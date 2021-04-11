Bernadette Peters

Bernie grew up in Chicago with siblings, Marcella Roeder (deceased), Joseph Roeder (deceased) and William Roeder. Bernie moved to Arizona in the 1940's, where she raised her six children, Vincent Peters (deceased), Mary Oddo, Janet Peters (John Corradini), Jeffrey Peters (deceased), Christine Hansen (Howard) and Pamela Kenney. After retiring from City of Tucson in 1985 she spent many years traveling, especially to places sacred to her Catholic faith. She hiked weekly well into her 80's, loved to read, garden and spend time with family and her many friends. "She is a beautiful, amazing woman" was something her kids heard often from her friends. She was deeply loved by many. She also volunteered at Casa Maria Soup for over 25 years, twice a week. Mom's deep faith, love and trust in God helped her through difficult, sad times including the deaths of her sons, granddaughter, Melinda and daughter-in-law, Lili.