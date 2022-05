A celebration of the life of Bernadette (Bernie) C. Peters will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Parish, 601 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ. Memorial mass 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with reception in the church hall 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bernie's name to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen in Tucson or a charity of your choice.