Bernadine Bagnall

BAGNALL, Bernadine Lillian

(nee Powers)

Passed away on September 27, 2021 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born February 7, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Al and Bernie were married in Chicago in 1954 and moved to Tucson in 1959 where they raised their six children.

She is survived by her children, Maureen (Carl) Wolfston, Susan (late Rod) Jackson, Jeanne (Jim) Leon, Jim (Andrea) Bagnall, Colleen (Jon) Perra and Eileen Bagnall; along with her grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan, Alexander, Lindsey, Samuel, Claire and Kelly and her beloved sister, Kay (late Weston) Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Nellie Powers; her husband, Al; her brothers, Thomas, Edward, Dennis and Richard; sisters, Lorie, Anne and Eileen and her best friend, Marie McLaughlin.

Visitation is Friday, October 8, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway and will be livestreamed. Go to www.bringfuneralhome.com and click on her obituary for the link. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd. In lieu of flowers, checks can be written to "St. Joseph's Catholic School in Tucson" and mailed to 215 S. Craycroft Rd., Tucson, AZ 85711 (520-747-3060).