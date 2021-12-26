Bernard Blanske

89, passed on November 19, 2021, from natural causes. Bernie was born on December 18, 1931, to Frank and Myrtle Blanske in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating from Edison High School, he married Beverly and went on to become a master carpenter, building contractor, investor, and patient teacher in his trade. He built dozens of custom and spec homes and cabins until his retirement. Bernie was a hardworking, kind, family man who was always there to help any family or friends in need. He loved fishing and relaxing at Knife Lake in Minnesota which he enjoyed for almost 70 years. Bernie was predeceased by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Bernadette (Gary) Morey, and granddaughter, Mandy. He is survived by daughters, Barbara Hill and Becky (Jeff) Noonan; grandchildren, Justin, Stephanie, Tony and Bruce; great- grandson, Branden; nephews, nieces and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in January of 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.