Bernard Salgado

was called Home by our Lord on September 24, 2021 at 101 years young. He is now sharing Eternal Glory with his beloved wife of 62 ½ years, Irene, who passed away May 6, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ron (July 17, 2016); mother, father, four sisters and one brother.

Bernie was born in Tucson on November 17, 1919. He was a graduate of Tucson High School. Bernie met Irene while working at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, CA. They married on December 25, 1942. They moved back to Tucson in 1950 and had two children, Ronald (1945) and Beverly (1947). Bernard proudly served his country in the Army as a machinist from 1944 - 1946 during WWII. He was stationed in Ft. Knox, KY. Bernard was employed as manager of several different Bayless and Consumer Markets in Tucson for 26 years. He retired at age 57. Bernie was a man of highest integrity, hard work, strong ethics and moral values. He was extremely proud of his Spanish Heritage. He loved jokes and was a true jokester. He was a devout Christian and happily gave his time and service, along with his wife, to the Lord, as a member and elder at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church until he became disabled at the age of 92 and moved into assisted living. Bernie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him!