Bernard Stefanek

passed away of COVD on December 2, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his son, Keith and granddaughters, Ella and Brynn of Danvers, MA; son, Scott (Meredith) and grandson, Owen of Rockville Center, NY and brother, Tom (Judi) of Tucson, AZ. Also several nieces, Tara Edminson (Don), Megan Stefanek, Janna Lewindowski (Steve) of Tucson and Tommy Stefanek (Norman) of Charleston, SC, and nine grand nieces and nephews. Bernie was an avid bowler, biker and history buff. He also enjoyed chess and officiating softball, baseball and tennis. He was continually working on the Stefanek genealogy and hoped to have it printed and bound to give to relatives. Bernie will be missed by all. A Mass will be said at St. Pius Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to your favorite charity in Bernie's name or St. Pius X CC. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.