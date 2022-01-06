 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernard Stefanek

Bernard Stefanek

  • Updated

STEFANEK, Bernard "Bernie"

passed away of COVD on December 2, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his son, Keith and granddaughters, Ella and Brynn of Danvers, MA; son, Scott (Meredith) and grandson, Owen of Rockville Center, NY and brother, Tom (Judi) of Tucson, AZ. Also several nieces, Tara Edminson (Don), Megan Stefanek, Janna Lewindowski (Steve) of Tucson and Tommy Stefanek (Norman) of Charleston, SC, and nine grand nieces and nephews. Bernie was an avid bowler, biker and history buff. He also enjoyed chess and officiating softball, baseball and tennis. He was continually working on the Stefanek genealogy and hoped to have it printed and bound to give to relatives. Bernie will be missed by all. A Mass will be said at St. Pius Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to your favorite charity in Bernie's name or St. Pius X CC. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why experts say you shouldn't confuse diet culture with being healthy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News