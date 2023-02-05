In memory of my father and addendum to his original obituary my sister, Lisa Paez (Ryan) and I, Diana Paez (Norton) were in too much grief to do ourselves. Besides surviving Vietnam as an Army Pilot, he taught himself to play acoustic guitar and chess, to oil paint (with help from Bob Ross), learn computer coding, figuring out ingredients to favorite restaurant dishes, to make outdoor Christmas light displays, and also learned Yoga. Self-motivated! Used his time wisely! He liked learning about Ancient Civilizations, Outer Space, Quantum Physics, etc.; and reading military books (also read my college course books)! Stayed fit. Loved visiting the beaches in Rocky Point, Mexico. Also was an entrepreneur at one time and was an electronics instructor in San Jose, CA in the 1970's before following his daughters move to Arizona in 1981. MUCH enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Brad, Megan, Charles Ryan and youngest, Jacob. He never remarried after his 1978 divorce to our mother and was a true FAMILY MAN, one of nine children (first son) who spent lots of time with his daughters, siblings, cousins and friends too! He also had time to volunteer in his local community. Loved his family unconditionally. A luminary who brightened everyone's day. I love and miss you, Dad!!