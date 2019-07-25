ORMAN, Bernie Carl
Passed away July 19, 2019. Bernie was born in Detroit, MI on August 22, 1924 to Fannie and Jack Orman. He was a skilled musician and played the violin, trumpet and clarinet. He and his wife Betty were married for 68 years and lived with their two boys, in Tucson where he worked as an accountant for 45 years. Preceded in death by sisters, Anne and Minnie and grandson, Zach. Survived by, and will be dearly missed by his wife; sons, Rodger (Holly) and Marc (Chanphen); grandchildren, Josh (Summer), Daniel, and Emily (Justin); great-grandson, Jason.