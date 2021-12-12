Bert Lewis

Bert passed away November 19, 2021, he was born in Tucson, September 30, 1940. Graduated from the UofA May 1963. Received his Doctor of Religion at Claremont School of Theology, June 1967. As a United Methodist Pastor, he served 36 years at seven churches. Bert and Patti were married 60+ years. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, Debbi and Dawn; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. No public services. Donations to a charity of choice.