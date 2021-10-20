Berta Chadwick

Our beloved mother was called home to our Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021 (her 86th birthday) while having cake and ice cream in her home of 36 years, with her family. She was surrounded by love when she left us. She was born in Jerome AZ, grew up in Tucson. Soon after graduating from Tucson High, She moved to San Francisco, then to LA, where she met her true love, Stanley (Lovey), a young Marine at a party. Her life of travel (which she loved) began shortly after meeting and marrying the love of her life. She had a loving and giving heart for everyone, and she was loved by all who met her. Our mom loved music, loved to dance, read, and to laugh! she had an amazing sense of humor. Her love for family and friends was boundless. She lived her life to the fullest, and she lived it her way! She is preceded in death by her true love Stanley (Lovey), husband of 59 years; parents, Cornelio and Petra Reynaga; sisters, Alice, Ronnie; brother, Roy. Survived by sisters, Emma, Gloria, Lena; brothers, Cornelio and Joseph; children, Raymond (wife Jean), Wendy and Anthony (wife Susie); grandchildren, Benjamin, John, Keomi, Raquel, Angel, Anthony Jr. and four great-grandchildren. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd., Tucson, AZ. Interment 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Rd., Marana, AZ.