Berta Riley

RILEY, Berta
Born November 7, 1930, in New York City, died peacefully at home in Tucson on April 15, 2020, after a two-year battle with heart failure. Berta has always been known for strength, intelligence, and tenacity. She graduated from James Monroe H.S. college honors program in 1947 and gave up a full college scholarship to help her family, attending night college. She married Captain Bill Riley in 1952 and enjoyed their 20+ years in the Air Force. When Bill retired, they settled in Pistol River, OR, where they raised daughters, Darcy and Patricia. Berta became a leader in the community: she was on the school board, wrote a local news column, fought for neighborhood property rights, and led 4-H clubs. After a divorce in 1975, she lived in Gold Beach and Salem, OR. Among other jobs, she made her mark as the director of the retirement volunteer program. When an opportunity came to work for American Airlines, she moved to New Jersey and met Peter Libonate. They married in 1988 and moved to North Carolina, where she continued with American and was very active in the United Methodist Church. Her beloved Peter died of cancer in 1996. Berta moved to Tucson in 2005 to be near family, and here she renewed her love of bridge. Most importantly, in 2008 Berta founded the all-volunteer Asylum Mission at Christ Church United Methodist. Under her leadership, the mission has helped over 650 African refugees with all the requirements of gaining asylum and becoming reunited with family. Berta's one request was that the mission continue, and she worked hard her last years to train a team to carry on her work. Her frequent words were, "We are truly helping save lives." Until the end, Berta lived life to the fullest. Just before she passed, her daughter read 2 Timothy 4:7-8, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Berta responded, "I am satisfied." She is survived by her sister, Jo Dodge, and her two daughters, Darcy Wells and Patricia Kimminau; four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asylum Mission, Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, AZ 85711. Please write "Asylum Mission Donation-Berta Riley" in the memo area. Or donate online at https://forms.ministryforms.net/viewForm.aspx?formId=43cb190d-5f8a-4d88-9a22-ba600e3fe66c . Under "Choose a Fund", select "Missions Fund" and in the "Comments" write "for Asylum Mission." A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Christ Church United Methodist. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
